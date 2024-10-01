'I may use the best gadgets but reduce my carbon footprint': IIT Bombay Professor wears torn socks in 5-star hotel

A photo of an Indian man wearing socks with holes while sitting in a luxury hotel in New Delhi was shared on social media. The man, an IIT Bombay professor, has now responded, explaining the reason behind his unique wardrobe choice.

Chetan Singh Solanki, an IIT Bombay professor known as the Solar Man of India or Solar Gandhi, explained that the photo was taken while he was giving a talk at a leadership summit. He has taught at the institute for over 20 years and is on a mission to raise awareness about environmental degradation. Solanki has traveled more than 43,000 km across 20 states to promote solar energy.

"Someone snapped this photo of me at the Hyatt in Delhi, during a quiet moment before delivering my talk at the The Economic Times Energy Leadership Summit on 25th Sept," he wrote.

The professor acknowledged, "Yes, my torn socks were showing! I need to replace them, and I can afford to. But nature cannot. Everything in nature is finite." He emphasized that while he can easily buy new socks, nature can't handle more waste.

Solanki stated that he has been trying to use everything he buys as efficiently as possible.

"I may use the best gadgets to enhance my productivity, but I strive to use the least amount of material to reduce my carbon footprint," he wrote in the post.

Solanki explained that, just like businessmen aim to increase profits on their investments, he, as a "social worker," wants to maximize the "impact of his time." He concluded his post with hashtags related to sustainability, leadership, climate correction, and minimalism.

The IIT professor's message resonated with many social media users, who praised his effort to "prioritize nature's well-being." Others took a more light-hearted approach, with one user saying, "Thanks, Chetan Singh Solanki! Your example has inspired me to embrace my own torn socks! This really helps reduce carbon footprint!" However, many users also recognized Solanki's long-standing efforts for sustainability in India.