'I mindlessly started scanning his payment QR when he...': Bengaluru auto driver’s honest gesture goes viral after stopping passenger from double payment

Living in a city without a personal vehicle often means dealing with the frustration of surge pricing for cabs and autos. It's not unusual for drivers to ask for more than the actual fare. However, a recent incident in Bengaluru, shared by a Reddit user, shows that not all cab or auto drivers are looking to charge extra. While social media is flooded with videos of arrogant drivers, it's essential to remember that these instances don’t represent the entire community.

In a heartwarming story, the Reddit user shared how an auto driver stopped him from making an additional payment at the end of the ride, reminding him that he had already paid.

In their post, the Reddit user shared that they had started scanning the payment QR code, forgetting that they had already paid when the auto made a stop at a CNG pump to refuel. The driver quickly noticed this and stopped the user.

"So on the ride, he stopped at a CNG pump to fuel up equivalent to the fare and asked me to pay for it. I didn’t mind, wasn’t the first time this happened anyways so I did. Once I got home, I mindlessly started scanning his payment QR when he asked me to stop, and reminded me that I already did," the user wrote.

The user went on to say that while this wasn't a significant incident, it was worth sharing amidst all the negativity. "I know it isn’t much, I wouldn’t even have ever realised that I paid him twice. But I thought I should share this here, since it could be a fresh change of pace from all the other incidents we read about," they concluded.

In response to the incident, many people praised the driver's honesty, while others shared similar experiences of their own.

One user commented, “There are genuinely nice auto drivers in Bengaluru too, let’s not forget that. I’ve had bad experiences only around 1/20 times. I’ve hired taxis/autos, most of them are just doing their jobs and don’t want to mess around. The bad apples are isolated to a few, let’s not judge all of them based on this. *Disclaimer: I’m neither an auto driver nor a union leader."

“Rare cases!" another user simply wrote.