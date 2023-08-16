'I miss Manish', says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday; urges people to provide best quality education to every child

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the occasion of his birthday today, has put out a post stating that he's missing his colleague and Delhi's former education minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy, which was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. He is currently in judicial custody.

Kejriwal, in his post on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that Sisodia is in jail in a "false case".

"Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case," Kejriwal wrote.

He also urged everyone to take a vow to provide high quality education to every child born in India and stated that this step would make his former deputy Sisodia happy.

"Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," Kejriwal added.

Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much!



— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2023

It may be noted that the Supreme Court on August 4 refused to grant interim bail to Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy case being probed separately by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Supreme Court deferred till September 4 the interim bail pleas of Sisodia in the case investigated by the two central probe agencies. Sisodia had sought interim bail on grounds of his wife's ill health.

Leaders wish Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to wish Delhi CM on his birthday. "Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long life and good health," he wrote.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2023

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin wrote, "Birthday wishes to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi Thiru @ArvindKejriwal! May your year be filled with success and progress."

Lt Governor V K Saxena, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav are among the leaders who wished him on his birthday.