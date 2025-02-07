‘I never placed an order’: Man flags suspicious Swiggy delivery to his girlfriend, 'Asked her to open door'

A Reddit post detailing a bizarre Swiggy delivery incident in Bengaluru has left social media questioning personal safety and data security.

A man claimed that his girlfriend received a call from someone claiming to be a Swiggy delivery agent. The caller said he had a parcel in her boyfriend’s name and asked her to open the door.

However, she never received a delivery notification through NoBrokerHood, a security system that requires resident approval for visitor entry. The situation became more unsettling when her boyfriend checked his accounts and found he had never placed an order for her.

"Since she wasn't at home, she asked him to keep it at the door. But I didn't place any orders for her. None of my delivery accounts have her address saved with my name," the man wrote.

Upon checking her own accounts and asking friends, she confirmed no one else had ordered for her either. When she returned home, there was no package at the door.

"She checked for similar thing in her accounts and also asked around if anyone placed any order but no one did. After reaching home she didn't find anything at her door. Something doesn't feel right . Has anyone else faced the same," he further wrote.

Online reactions: Scam or something more?

Reddit users shared similar experiences, speculating that it could be a scam involving cash-on-delivery fraud or a data breach.

One user wrote, "It’s a standard scam. The parcel would be cash on delivery. Your girlfriend would have paid, and there would be some cheap item or an empty box."

Another recounted receiving a random Amazon package in their name, despite never having an account. "A similar strange incident happened with me. I got an Amazon delivery of a cable I never ordered. And the strange part was that it was delivered to my name, but I don't have an Amazon account. I use my mom's Prime account which is in her name for ordering stuff. Don't know what to make of it," the use wrote.

While Swiggy has not commented on the viral post, the incident has sparked concern over safety and data privacy in online deliveries.