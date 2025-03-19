'I regret moving to Canada': Delhi man calls Canadian life a 'scam', urges Indians to stay home

For many Indians, moving abroad is seen as the ultimate path to a “better life.” But one Delhi man who migrated to Canada is now urging others to think twice, calling the experience a “scam.”

Taking to Reddit, he shared his disillusionment, claiming that international students are treated as a business, lured by an illusion of opportunity that does not match reality.

“I regret moving to Canada”

In his post, he wrote: “Every day, I see people in India dreaming of moving abroad, believing there are better opportunities. But let me give you a reality check. I live in Canada, and it is not what it seems. The government and colleges have turned international students into a business, and once you land here, you realise you’ve been scammed.”

He further urged Indians to reconsider leaving home, emphasizing India’s growing economy and improving career prospects. “India is growing, and opportunities are improving. If you work smart, you can build a great life without sacrificing your mental health, family, and dignity. The West sells you an illusion, but once you get here, you realise you’ve been brainwashed. Don’t fall for the trap—stay in India, invest in yourself, and build something meaningful at home.”

A Post That Divided Opinions

The post quickly gained traction, sparking a heated debate. While some users agreed with his perspective, sharing their own struggles with migration, others strongly defended moving abroad, arguing that the quality of life, social benefits, and work culture in Western countries still outweigh the challenges.

One user wrote, "West is cool when you have a job, go on work visa and a company is paying you a salary. It’s not cool when you have lakhs of debt and living on peanuts working labor jobs, in short not cool for poor ppl."

"I’m in Toronto and I 100% agree with you bruh it just is not worth it to live here - whether you have PR or not.

I’m moving back to Delhi soon and am so excited to go back with all the things I’ve learnt, thankfully I realized this shit before my course ended and hence I was able to save myself before getting a work permit," commented another user.

A third user taunted saying, "Isn't this exactly how the education system worked back home? Why even bother with any foreign country's system? did we really assume that you'd get great employment in a foreign country? Just when you couldn't secure employment within your own home country advantages?"