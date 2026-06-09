‘I sent an auto driver ₹15,682 by mistake’: Mumbai entrepreneur’s viral story ends with an unexpected lesson

A Mumbai entrepreneur’s LinkedIn post about accidentally transferring ₹15,682 to an auto-rickshaw driver instead of ₹156 has struck a chord with social media users, who are hailing the driver’s honesty as a rare example of integrity in everyday life. The story was shared by entrepreneur Shubham Gune, who described how a hectic morning led to an expensive mistake.

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According to Gune, he was rushing to attend an early morning meeting with an international client when he booked an auto-rickshaw ride.

He said,"An international client, in the city for one day, wanted to meet at 7am. I was late, fumbling with GPay outside the building. The ride had cost ₹156. I typed ₹15,682, hit pay and ran upstairs."

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At the time, Gune was unaware of the error. He went straight into his client meeting, which, by his own account, did not go well. Feeling disappointed after what he believed was a failed business opportunity, he stepped out of the venue only to be stopped by the auto driver.

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He added, " The meeting was ugly. One shot at this client, one day, and it went nowhere. I came down with it all over my face, sure I’d wasted the only morning I’d get. I still had no idea I was ₹15,526 lighter. His name is Altaf. He was parked exactly where he’d dropped me, waiting. He walked over and told me I’d paid him too much, then sent the whole ₹15,682 back. Not the extra. All of it."

A week after the incident, the same client who had initially turned down his proposal reached out and agreed to move forward with a partnership. Looking back, Gune wrote that while the business deal was important, it was Altaf’s honesty that stayed with him. He described the auto driver as someone who witnessed his worst morning and chose to make it better through a simple act of kindness.

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See the viral post here:

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The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn and other social media platforms. Users flooded the comments section with messages praising Altaf’s honesty.

A user wrote, "This made me smile. What a wholesome anecdote. Sometimes kindness from strangers leaves a huge impact on us. You may not remember how bad your client call went, but you'll always remember how that cab driver showed kindness towards you."

Another user wrote, "People like this make the world better :) "

Third user commented, "The money came back in minutes, the client came back in days, and the story came back after a year. Looks like every good thing has its own turnaround time!"

"In a world that often tests our faith in people, it's acts like these that quietly restore it. Because sometimes, honesty is worth far more than money," a user praised Alaf.