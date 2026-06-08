This pasta street in Italy is run by grandmas — & it has an Ambani connection

In the old town of Bari, Italy, a narrow lane has turned into one of the city's biggest attractions — not because of monuments or museums, but because of a group of grandmothers making pasta outside their homes every day. Known for preserving a centuries-old culinary tradition, these women recently found themselves in the global spotlight after appearing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The street, lined with elderly women handcrafting fresh pasta in public view, has become a must-visit destination for food lovers travelling through southern Italy.

Don't Miss: Auroras could light up Indian skies tonight: These places have the best chance to witness them

Where pasta-making happens on the street

The lane is officially called Strada Arco Basso, though most visitors know it as Strada delle Orecchiette, or simply "Pasta Street."

According to a report by India Today, almost every morning, local grandmothers — affectionately known as nonnas — set up wooden tables outside their homes and begin making fresh orecchiette pasta by hand.

Visitors can watch as they roll dough, cut it into small pieces and shape each one with a quick thumb movement before laying the pasta out to dry.

Advertisement

Many tourists also join in, learning the craft directly from the women who have inherited the tradition from previous generations.

Preserving a family tradition

What makes Pasta Street special is that it is not a performance created for tourists.

The women continue to make pasta the same way families in Bari have done for generations, selling small batches of homemade pasta to supplement their household income. Tourism followed naturally as curious travellers became fascinated by the sight.

The atmosphere has often been compared to Indian households where grandmothers and family members gather to make pickles, papad or seasonal snacks while chatting and sharing stories.

On Pasta Street, the nonnas sit outside talking in the local Barese dialect as their knives tap rhythmically against wooden boards. Fresh pasta dries outside doorways while neighbours move freely between homes, creating a scene that feels more like a family courtyard than a tourist attraction.

Advertisement

What is orecchiette?

Orecchiette, which means "little ears" in Italian, is one of the most iconic foods of the Puglia region.

Traditionally, the pasta is made using durum wheat semolina and water. Unlike many northern Italian pasta varieties, eggs are generally not added to the dough.

The distinctive ear-like shape is created entirely by hand using techniques that have been passed down through generations.

Meet the celebrity nonna

One of Bari's most recognisable pasta makers is Nunzia Caputo, widely known as "the Lady of Orecchiette."

Over the years, Caputo has appeared in documentaries, travel shows and food programmes focused on Bari's culinary heritage.

She also drew attention in India after appearing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Videos shared online by travellers appeared to confirm her presence at the event, where guests were treated to an extraordinary culinary spread featuring more than 2,500 dishes from around the world.

Another video shared by a traveller showed Italian dishes being prepared and served by the nonnas from Bari during the celebrations.

A growing attraction in Bari

The popularity of Bari continues to rise among international travellers. Since the beginning of 2026, more than one million overnight stays have been recorded in the city, marking a 22.9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

For many visitors, Pasta Street remains one of the most memorable experiences the city has to offer — a place where a simple family tradition has become a living piece of Italy's cultural heritage.