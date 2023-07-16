'I was in complete awe...': Actor R Madhavan on meeting PM Modi, France's Emmanuel Macron

Famous actor and director R Madhavan shared pictures from the grand banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Madhavan thanked PM Modi and Macron in his Instagram post "for imparting a lesson in grace and humility". Madhavan also talked about the Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, wherein the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force participated.

“The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille Day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations," Madhavan said.

Madhavan further said that there was “positivity and mutual respect in the air” during the grand banquet dinner. He also recounted the moment when President Macron took a selfie with him and PM Modi “very graciously and sweetly” stood up to be a part of the moment. He added the moment will be forever etched in his mind for the uniqueness and the impact of this picture.

“The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture," the actor said.

Madhavan further noted that July 14 was also special due to the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, which had the Vikas engine built under the guidance of the former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.

On July 14, President Macron hosted a ceremonial dinner at the Louvre Museum in Paris for Prime Minister Modi. This was the first time a grand banquet was hosted in the Louvre Museum since 1957. Queen Elizabeth II was the last international leader to be hosted at the Louvre Museum in 1957.

Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej was also one of the guests at the grand banquet dinner hosted at the Louvre Museum. Commenting on his experience at the dinner, Kej said it was a huge honour to be seated with PM Modi and France’s Macron and dine with them.

Kej tweeted: “Wow! Our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, you constantly make all us Indians proud! Attended the official dinner in honor of PM Modiji at the Louvre Museum hosted by the suave and gracious President of France Emmanual Macron. The last leader hosted at the Louvre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957!! A huge honour to be seated with the two world leaders and dine with them. The world is indeed in great hands. Bright future ahead”.

Wow! Our Hon'ble Prime minister @narendramodi ji, you constantly make all us Indians proud!

Attended the official dinner in honor of PM Modiji at the @MuseeLouvre hosted by the suave & gracious President of France @EmmanuelMacron. The last leader hosted at the Lovre was Queen… pic.twitter.com/ychh2iBWlY — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) July 15, 2023

Also Read: ‘To the people of India…’: France's Emmanuel Macron shares special message on PM Modi’s visit

