'I was traumatised': Vande Bharat passenger finds dead cockroach in meal; IRCTC responds

The Indian Railways has again come under scrutiny for its hygiene and food quality. In a shocking incident, a passenger travelling from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction on the Rewa Vande Bharat Express found a dead cockroach in his meal. Taking note of the incident, IRCTC responded to the viral post on social media platform X.

The passenger Shubhendu Keshari took to X and posted images of the non-vegetarian thali he received on the train. In the pictures one can clearly see a cockroach in the meal.

"I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp) I was traumatized by seeing dead COCKROACH in the food packet given by them. @narendramodi @AshwiniVaishnaw @drmjabalpur @wc_railway @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @fssaiindia @MOFPI_GOI," the post read.

Alongside the meal photographs, Keshari even shared a picture of the complaint form he filled out at Jabalpur station disclosing the unhygienic condition of the food served on train.

IRCTC responded to the incident and issued an apology to the passenger for the distressing experience. The caption read, “Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously, and the hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source."

This is not the first time that concerns are raised regarding IRCTC food quality. Last year in July, a passenger encountered a similar incident. He had shared the picture of his meal that showed a cockroach in the roti served on the Vande Bharat Express train from Bhopal to Gwalior.

Also read: Indian Railways to run 200 Aastha Special trains after Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha; check routes, other details here