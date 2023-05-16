IAF’s C-17 Globemaster stuck at Leh airport due to tech glitch, all flights cancelled on Tuesday

The Leh airport was closed for operations on Tuesday after its runway was blocked by Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster following a technical issue.

This made the runaway non-operational and led to several flight diversions and cancellations. Every day, a total of 10 flights are operated in this region by domestic carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara.

Julley !!!

Due to some avoidable circumstances, today almost all flights were cancelled from IXL.

Concerned agencies are continuously working on it to rectify the aforesaid circumstance and to make flights operational by tomorrow as per schedule.

Further updates will be shared. — Leh Airport (@LehAirport) May 16, 2023

The US-origin aircraft was on a routine air maintenance sortie when it landed in Leh on Tuesday morning. “The technical issue with the C-17 heavy-lifter is not serious and is being fixed,” an airport official said.

A C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft is facing serviceability issues and is on the runway at Leh. The issue is in the process of being rectified and the runway is expected to be made available for flying by tomorrow morning: IAF officials pic.twitter.com/JfBveiCqjO — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

Swedish internet-based service Flightradar24, which shows real-time aircraft tracking information also said that all the flights to the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh have been cancelled.

Vistara said on Twitter its flight UK601 from Delhi to Leh (DEL-IXL) was returning to Delhi airport due to runway restrictions at Leh and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 10 am.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK601 from Delhi to Leh (DEL-IXL) is returning back to Delhi airport (DEL) due to runway restriction at Leh and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 10:00 AM. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) May 16, 2023

Air India also diverted one of their two flights scheduled for Leh to Srinagar and cancelled the second flight after a notice to airmen (NOTAM) was issued due to the breakdown of the Globemaster.

While SpiceJet cancelled two of its three flights, IndiGo cancelled all of its operating four flights to Leh.

A lot of passengers were left stranded on several other airports whose flights were bound to Leh.

An IndiGo passenger said that the Leh-bound flight was diverted to Chandigarh, and is now going back to Mumbai.

Our Mumbai Leh indigo flight lands at chandigarh saying that due to work work at leh Airport we can't go



Entire flight is going back to Mumbai — Hardik Bengali (@hardikbengali) May 16, 2023

Another person appealed to the Airport Authority of India to give permission to fly a few additional flights to and from Leh Airport.

@DGCAIndia @PMOIndia Passengers are stranded at Leh airport. @AAI_Official Kindly give permission to fly few additional flights to and from Leh airport on Wednesday and request to @IndiGo6E to fly additional flight on Wed. — Mayuresh (@mdmukadam) May 16, 2023

“All flights have been cancelled for today and airlines will be informed if the runway could be operational as per schedule tomorrow,” an airport official said.

Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh is one of the highest commercial airports in the world. The airport is situated at 3,256 m (10,682 ft) above sea level.