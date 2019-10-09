IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Registration for over 12,000 jobs to close today

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration procedure for its clerk exam 2019 on Wednesday (October 9) at 5 pm. Interested candidates willing to appear in IBPS clerk exam 2019 are required to visit IBPS' official website, ibps.in, to conclude the application procedure.

Aspirants can also read more details about the examination procedure on the website. Candidates are advised to read the official notification of IBPS clerk exam 2019 before filling the online application form.

The IBPS this year has declared more than 12,000 vacancies in clerical posts across 17 nationalised banks.

Also Read: IBPS RRB Clerk mains admit card 2019 released: Here's how to check exam date, venue

IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Eligibility

The eligibility criteria to apply for IBPS clerk exam 2019 is graduation from a recognised university. Also, the candidates need to be between 20-28 years of age to sit for the examination.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Important Dates

The online application process for IBPS clerk exam 2019 started on September 17, 2019, and will end on October 9, 2019. IBPS has said that it will release the admit card for the preliminary examination in November 2019. The preliminary examination will be conducted between December 7 to December 21, 2019.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk recruitment 2019 notification out: Check out date of application, exam schedule

Here are other important dates to mark:

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Result: December 2019-January 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card: January 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains 2019 Exam: January 19, 2020

Candidates need to complete their application process and make the fee payment by Wednesday (October 9). Those who have already concluded the registration procedure have the last chance to make any kind of modifications in their respective forms by this date.

Also Read: IBPS RRB result for Office Assistant, Officer Scale I relased; check your score on ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: How to apply:

Here is process to apply for IBPS Clerk Exam 2019:-

1. Visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in

2. Aspirants who have already registered on the IBPS official website need to enter their registration number and password to be able to login.

3. New users first need to register by clicking on "Click here for new registration" on the top right corner.

4. Fill the application form carefully.

5. Upload the supporting documents and make the fee payment in order to complete the registration process.

6. Finally, download the filled in application form and take its print out for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Examination Fee

The application fee for General or OBC category for IBPS Clerk Exam 2019 is Rs 600. The fee for reserved category candidates is Rs 100.