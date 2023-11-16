ICC Cricket World Cup: Former Pakistan player makes bizarre allegations against Rohit Sharma, accuses him of 'fixing toss'

India's unbeaten streak in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has taken the world of cricket by storm. Currently, the Men in Blue are unstoppable at the tournament after having won all 10 matches played so far and have successfully made their way into World Cup finals.

While many like New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, former England captain Nasser Hussain, are lauding the efforts of the Indian cricket team and the players, some are finding reasons to criticise them even as they continue to climb up the ladder.

In one such case, a former Pakistani cricketer has levelled a bizarre allegation against Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Former Pakistan fast bowler Sikander Bakht, while speaking on a news channel show on Wednesday, accused Sharma of fixing tosses in the World Cup.

"At the time of the toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin far from the range of any opposition captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and cross-check about the call," he said.

On X (formerly Twitter), Bakht also stated that Sharma's move is unlike other captains, who usually throw the coin closer. "Any reason??," he asked on X, tagging Pakistan Cricket Board, International Cricket Council, Rohit Sharma, Cricket Australia and Cricket South Africa.

His remark has gone viral on social media and is drawing massive criticism from cricket fans.

Growing older doesn't necessarily mean a person has matured it's not a guarantee that they've become wiser.. you are perfect example of this..



Cry more bakht — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) November 15, 2023

Stop this nonsense and accept the fact Pakistan is out, they didn’t deserve to make final 4, enough with this conspiracy theories, this is an embarrassment for all of us as Pakistanis, just stop your nonsense altogether and move on!!! — Bilal Farid (@BilalFarid0786) November 16, 2023

If India 🇮🇳 would have lost the match, no one would try and make these silly conspiracy theories, the team performance is so good it’s like magic 🪄 and people can’t believe and wild speculation is being used to justify disbelief. — ajaykhanna (@akhanna007) November 16, 2023

The semi-final win against New Zealand on Wednesday was set up by Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI hundred and Shreyas Iyer's 70-ball 105 as India posted a massive 397 for 4 and returned to dismiss New Zealand for 327, riding on Mohammed Shami's 7 for 57.

India has become the first team to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has hailed skipper Rohit Sharma as the "real hero" for changing the culture of this Indian side by playing "fearless cricket" in the ongoing World Cup.

"India moving closer to glory. A good fight from NZ today though. And Virat Kohli, what a player. 100 × 50 now in ODIs," Shoaib Akhtar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson said that India is the best team in the world right now and are playing their best cricket. He added that the way they are playing at present is incredible.

Also Read: World Cup 2023 semi final: India best team in world right now, says Kane Williamson after 70-run loss

Also Read: CWC 2023: 'What a display of team spirit,' says Shah Rukh Khan after India's big win against New Zealand in semi-final; Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, others react