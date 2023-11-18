'If India wins the World Cup, will give Rs 100 cr': Astrotalk CEO pledges to its users

Puneet Gupta, the CEO of astrology platform Astrotalk, has pledged to give Rs 100 crore to users if India wins the ICC Men's World Cup. The announcement was made on Saturday, November 18. The prize money will be distributed among all Astrotalk users who have registered before the start of the tournament. The amount each user receives will depend on the number of users who have registered.

Gupta took to LinkedIn to recall how he was a student in a Chandigarh college and he remembered all the memories of India winning the 2011 ODI World Cup. Right after that, he talked with his finance team to make the decision of giving money.

"The last time India won the World Cup in 2011, I was studying in college, and it was one of the happiest days of my life. I watched the match with all my friends in the auditorium of a nearby college in Chandigarh.

"Oh God, we were all very tense the entire day. We didn't sleep well before the day of the match as we kept discussing the match strategy the whole night," Gupta wrote on Thursday.

He also stated that witnessing India's World Cup victory was the happiest day of his life and urged everyone to pray for and support the Men in Blue.

"It was truly the happiest day of my life. Last night, I was thinking about what I could do this time."

"Last time I had a few friends with whom I could share my happiness, but this time we have so many Astrotalk users who are more like friends, so I must do something to share my happiness with them. So, this morning I spoke to my finance team and pledged to distribute Rs 100 crores to our users in their wallets if India wins the World Cup," Gupta wrote.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Australia in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

