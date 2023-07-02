‘If my name comes up…’: Aaditya Thackeray’s ex-aide on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after joining Eknath Shinde’s Sena 

Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s close aide, on Saturday opened up on allegations related to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian. Kanal also demanded a detailed probe into the cases. He made these comments after he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in the presence of Shinde, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde and party MLAs.

Kanal said: “I have requested CM Eknath Shinde to conduct a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s murder case… And if my name comes up in it (involvement in the murder) I am ready to leave politics”.

He added: “If my name crops up then you can whip me with your shoes. There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this”.

Kanal defended his move and claimed that former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray takes decisions unilaterally on the advice of a few people. He said: “There is a thing called self-respect… tomorrow more than 1,000 workers will join the Shinde group along with me”.

Rahul Kanal, a restauranteur and a known name among the who’s who of Bollywood, was raided by the Income Tax department last year. He owns Bandra’s Bhaijaanz restaurant, named after Salman Khan, and runs an NGO named I Love Mumbai. He was also a trustee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his Mumbai flat in June 2020. A few days before Rajput’s mysterious death, his 28-year-old manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in the Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last year announced the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian’s death.

These comments came a day after Fadnavis said that police were still recording statements in connection with the alleged suspicious death of Disha Salian while adding the case has not been closed.

Fadnavis was quoted as saying by PTI: “Primary evidence is being gathered and its credibility is being ascertained. Some people claimed that they have concrete evidence in the Disha death case, hence, it would not be closed easily”. He added some statements have been recorded in the case and some more will be recorded soon.

(With agency inputs)

