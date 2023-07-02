‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan performs well, likely to cross Rs 25 cr today 

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha is performing well at the ticket counters. The film collected Rs 9.25 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 7 crore on its first Friday, and around Rs 10.15 crore on its first Saturday, as per initial estimates.

With this, the film’s business at the box office is likely to cross the Rs 25 crore mark and mint Rs 26.40 crore in its first three days. Satyaprem Ki Katha had an overall occupancy of 21.68 per cent on Saturday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10 as of writing this story. A moviegoer said the film is engaging and entertaining.

The user wrote: “A love story with the heart in the right place that's Satyaprem Ki Katha. It is engaging, and entertaining performances from all characters... Kiara & Kartik worked fine. Satyaprem ki Katha is a genuine love story with some great music, a light screenplay, and an emotional plot, it is not only romcom. Kartik and Kiara Advani each has a strong appearance and on-screen connection. The supporting actors did good jobs with their parts”.

Another moviegoer said that Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan share a great chemistry on screen as Sattu and Katha. The user wrote: “The movie is progressive, unconventional, beautiful and romantic. It delivers a sensitive message so beautifully wrapped in overall tale. Kiara Advani steals the show with her expressions and acting par excellence. She looks so gorgeous in all the songs. Kiara and Kartik shares a great chemistry as they bring the characters to life”.

Satyaprem Ki Katha plot, cast

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film focuses on Satyaprem or Sattu, a middle-class boy from Ahmedabad who falls in one-sided love with Katha, who is coping with her breakup with Tapan. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, and Naveen Singh.

This is the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara after the 2022 comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha has been jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

