Nita Ambani launches musical celebration 'Parampara' on Guru Purnima, pays tribute to Dhirubhai Ambani

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, inaugurated a weekend-long celebration called 'Parampara' at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), commemorating the timeless Guru Shishya tradition.

The opening day started with a lamp-lighting ceremony led by Nita Ambani, accompanied by the living legends of Indian Classical music — Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and Pt. Kartick Kumar, along with their respective disciples, Rakesh Chaurasia and Niladri Kumar.

Nita Ambani, who is also the founder and chairperson of NMACC, offered her respects to her Guru and late father-in-law, Dhirubhai Ambani.

Addressing the audience, Nita Ambani said: “From time immemorial, India has witnessed a tradition of inspiring gurus. They have transformed not only the lives of their disciples, but also created legacies for generations to look up to and live by! In my own journey of life, I have been blessed to find gurus who have guided and shaped me into the person I am today. My mother’s name is Purnima. On this sacred day of Guru Purnima, let us honour all our parents as our first gurus, teachers, mentors, and role models!”

She added, “They guide us and teach us life lessons with their wisdom and unconditional love. Today, I am remembering with fondness and gratitude, one of my dearest and most inspiring gurus – my father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. On the 6th of July, it will be Pappa’s 21st death anniversary. He continues to live on, not only in our hearts, but in the hearts of millions of Indians. Today, with the deepest respect and affection, we pay our homage and shraddhanjali to Pappa.”

“Pappa was an institution in himself,” she said, adding, “He was an icon, a visionary, a business leader par excellence, but at his core, Pappa was a loving teacher. Just being in his presence, watching his grit and determination in everything he did, was a masterclass on life! He always believed in me and encouraged me to follow my dreams. I remember 7:30 pm every evening used to be my time with Pappa! He would sit with me and ask me questions. The topic could be anything!”

Recalling her bond with Dhirubhai, she said: “It would range from agriculture to the stock market to the political climate in Argentina in those days. Many times, I would try to find out from Mukesh what Pappa might ask me the next day! Of course, that didn’t help, as Pappa would always find new topics to quiz me on. Though at that time it was overwhelming for a young bride – But now I look back at it as the hour of learning and motivation!”

“He broadened my horizons, taught me that nothing is impossible if you chase your dreams with discipline and hard work, and showed me the value of respecting and nurturing relationships,” she added.

Day one featured sitar maestro Pandit Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar, followed by flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia in the 'Divine Flutes' in the second act.

On the second day, Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, delivered an exciting sarod recital. Joining them were Ustaad's 10-year-old twin grandsons, Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, showcasing their prodigious talent.

