‘Why import...’: Matching China’s price, an Indian entrepreneur says it’s time to build and beat the best

After months spent dissecting mould designs and product costs, an Indian entrepreneur reached a tipping point. The revelation? For the first time, their company could manufacture small plastic-heavy appliances at the same cost as importing them from China. This wasn’t just a breakthrough — it was a bold statement: India’s manufacturing game is leveling up. And with that, a quiet but growing confidence is taking root in India’s factories, challenging long-held assumptions about global supply chains.

“After months of breaking down mould costs and analysing product BOM costs across a wide range of plastic goods, we realised something very important,” wrote the entrepreneur in a now widely discussed post.

“We can now manufacture small appliances where plastic makes up over 60% of the build at the same cost as importing them from China. This gives us the confidence to scale up and accelerate. It’s proof that local production can compete. With this confidence, we’re ready to take bigger risks. The next step? Deepening backward integration to not just match but beat China’s pricing.”

He added, “If we can match China’s prices, why import?”

The post sparked conversation, with many chiming in on India’s evolving manufacturing potential and persistent challenges.

“If Indian customer can get a 'Made in India' Product of decent Quality, Good after sales service and correct price there is no reason why one should go for anything else. The biggest problem is quality and after sales service these days,” wrote a user.

Another pointed out, “Electronic costs in China are way lower than anywhere in India. Once chips, boards and batteries are integrated to make a product it becomes costly than Chinese products post imports.”

A third voice brought a cultural perspective: “It may sound a little offbeat, but the real issue isn’t just about price tags or quality — it’s about how we think. Many of us still chase imported labels, while overlooking Indian entrepreneurs who are putting everything on the line to build something meaningful.”

Others remained skeptical about India’s readiness to match China’s ecosystem.

“Do India have a great injection molding eco system? What about tooling and mold making? What about ID designers? I am not aware of any, literally any Indian company that makes gadgets and household small appliances that can compete globally,” read one comment.

India’s merchandise trade deficit stood at $22.99 billion in January 2025, with imports outpacing exports. A significant portion of this deficit is due to rising imports from China. Over-reliance on Chinese imports also exposes India to risks such as supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, or pandemic-related shutdowns.

India’s dependence on upstream imports from China, particularly in goods used for further exports, has increased sharply in recent years. Sectors such as electronics, chemicals, and machinery have seen significant reliance on Chinese imports.