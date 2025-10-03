Business Today
'If we return they’ll take everything': IIT-Bombay alum says NRI return pitch ignores India’s apathy

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2025 9:21 AM IST
'If we return they’ll take everything': IIT-Bombay alum says NRI return pitch ignores India’s apathyIndia, meanwhile, continues to position itself as a destination for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Even as India urges its overseas talent to return home and build the nation, some professionals say their hesitation isn’t about ambition—it’s about trust. The real barrier, they argue, is not opportunity but apathy.

Dr. Rajeshwari Iyer, an IIT Bombay alumna and professor, voiced strong reservations in a post on X after the government renewed its call for Indian professionals abroad to come back.

“This is a trap by the government. Once we return, they’ll take everything in the name of social welfare and give nothing in return,” she wrote.

Her concerns reflect a deeper disillusionment. “You might end up losing your life on pothole-ridden roads and be forced to bribe government employees just to get your work done on time,” she added.

The comments came in response to a recent statement by Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, who said the Centre is encouraging Indians working overseas to return as part of Capacity Building Commission efforts. The message also follows a hike in U.S. H-1B visa fees, which could affect many Indian professionals.

India, meanwhile, continues to position itself as a destination for innovation and entrepreneurship. With over 1.57 lakh DPIIT-recognized startups, it remains the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, after the U.S. and China. Government officials highlight improved digital infrastructure, regulatory support, and access to funding as key drivers.

Still, for many like Dr. Iyer, the promise of a vibrant startup landscape does not outweigh the lived realities of public services and bureaucratic hurdles.

Her post captures a sentiment often unspoken among the diaspora: that returning is not just a professional decision, but a deeply personal one shaped by expectations of fairness, safety, and functional governance.

Published on: Oct 3, 2025 9:21 AM IST
