If you are a Scorpio woman, chances are you are among India’s top female leaders; these signs follow

The ranking maps the zodiac distribution of women leaders across 12 categories spanning wealth creation, startups, value creation, impact, sports, culture and other fields.

Scorpio tops the zodiac chart

Scorpio leads the list with 12 representatives, accounting for 13% of all honourees. The sign retained its position as the most common zodiac among India’s leading women.

Pisces and Virgo jointly occupy the second spot, with 11 women each, contributing 12% apiece. Libra moved up the rankings to fourth place with nine representatives, while Aries and Gemini followed with eight women each.

Cancer, Capricorn and Aquarius were tied with seven representatives each, while Leo completed the top 10 with five women.

The women shaping India’s leadership landscape

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The 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List features 117 women, up from 97 in 2025, marking a 21% year-on-year rise.

The list includes some of India’s most recognised names across industries, from Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra to Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, Godrej Industries chairperson Nisaba Godrej and writer Sudha Murty.

It also highlights women who have shaped public conversations, including journalists Faye D'Souza, Barkha Dutt and Palki Sharma Upadhyay, along with entrepreneurs and creators such as Namita Thapar, Kusha Kapila and Ananya Birla.

Together, the honourees represent a combined valuation of ₹39 lakh crore, higher than Finland’s GDP, according to Hurun.

Wealth creators, athletes and changemakers

The list spans seven decades, with the average honouree aged 48. The youngest woman featured is 19-year-old para-archer Sheetal Devi, while veteran entrepreneur Rajni Bector, at 86, is the oldest.

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Value creation emerged as the largest pillar with 19 honourees, followed by wealth creation with 18. The impact category remained the most selective, featuring 10 women.

Sports also had a strong presence, with Olympic and Paralympic medallists forming the largest category with 20 honourees. Para-athletes accounted for 60% of the athletes featured.

Among individual achievers, HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra topped the Wealth Multipliers category with a net worth of ₹2,84,000 crore in the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw emerged as the most followed honouree on LinkedIn, with over one million followers, while Faye D'Souza led the Independent Journalists category with more than 22 lakh Instagram followers.