'If your grades aren't top notch... try batting': Icelandic Cricket Association on Virat Kohli's 10th grade marksheet

Virat Kohli is currently among the top cricketers worldwide and has been playing cricket for about 15 years and has always been on top of his cricketing numbers, but this has not always been the case for the 34-year-old sportsman.

The Indian cricketer on Wednesday shared his 10th-class marksheet on the social media platform Koo and talked about how he thinks that things that add the most to your character are least important in a school scorecard. He also mentioned how the subject of sports needs to be added to the marksheet.

He wrote in the caption while sharing a picture of his marksheet, "It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport.”

As seen in the shared pictures, it can be seen Kohli scored 83 marks in English, 75 in Hindi, 51 in Mathematics, 55 in Science and Technology, 81 in Social Science and 74 in introductory IT.

In some previous media interactions, Kohli mentioned that he does not like numbers while mentioning about his poor performance in mathematics in school. Kohli passed his 10th board from Saviour Convent Secondary School in New Delhi.

Iceland cricket's Twitter handle also reshared Kohli’s marksheet and wrote, “It's more important to be good at the university of life than go to university. If your grades aren't top notch in mathematics and science, try batting. That's what Virat did, and everything worked out just fine.”

After his spectacular score of 186 runs in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, Kohli will next be seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Virat Kohli is number 6 on the list of all-time leading getters in international cricket. In the total of 497 matches across the game's three formats, Kohli has scored a total of 25322 runs at an average of 53.53, with 75 hundreds and 130 fifties.

