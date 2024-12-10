'If you're in your 30s and still figuring yourself out, then...': Indian-origin woman asks millenials to become parents over choosing to travel. Internet is divided

Preethi Kasireddy, an entrepreneur of Indian origin, sparked an online debate when she suggested that millennials should focus on parenthood rather than travel for self-discovery. In a post on X, Kasireddy, co-founder of a fertility company based in the US, argued that having children in their 30s offers a more meaningful journey of self-discovery than traveling the world.

"If you're in your 30s and still figuring yourself out by traveling the world while being childless, then it's time to stop. The simple solution to your endless thrust for 'figuring yourself out' is to have a child. Children will teach you more about yourself than any backpacking trip you go on," Preethi said in her post.

Preethi's post has sparked a divide online, with some users agreeing that parenthood is indeed transformative, while others criticized the perspective as too narrow.

One user commented, "Parenthood is transformative, no doubt, but self-discovery isn't a one-size-fits-all journey. Some find purpose through travel, others through family. Let people choose their own map."

However, another user dismissed the comparison, stating, "You can't compare the experience of 'traveling the world' with 'having a child.' Both are completely different. Each helps you discover yourself in unique ways."

A part of the internet was quick to point out that both experiences are not comparable.

One user emphasized, "I'd be careful with this line of thinking. A child is not a tool or an experiment to further your own self-actualisation. A child is a person."

Another user commented, "One can learn from both parenting and travelling, but an examination of the deep internal is altogether another ball game."

Preethi Kasireddy's post has sparked a larger debate: should age influence life choices like parenthood, or is self-discovery a personal journey that lasts a lifetime?

For now, the internet agrees on one point—there's no universal approach to self-discovery, whether it involves raising children or traveling the world.