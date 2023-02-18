IIT Delhi scientists make time capsule to store letters & postcards for 2047

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has created a futuristic "time capsule" that can hold over 750 letters or postcards for Amritpex 2023, the national philately exhibition that concluded on Wednesday at Pragati Maidan.



Images of the time capsule designed by Indian Institute of Technology researchers have gone viral on social media. The time capsule will hold letters sent by the general public about their vision for India in 2047.



According to an IIT Delhi press note, this activity was part of a Government of India-organized event that planned a "Time Capsule: Share Your Vision of India @ 2047" concept for the five-day National Philately Exhibition "AMRITPEX 2023," which concluded on February 15, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

@IndiaPostOffice in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, has planned a “Time Capsule: Share Your Vision of India @2047” concept for the five-day National Philately Exhibition "AMRITPEX 2023". pic.twitter.com/ltOeELmQuD February 14, 2023



This concept has also piqued the curiosity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who finds it intriguing.



"The time capsule structure is made of stainless steel, weighs around 75 kg, has a height of 100 cm and a base diameter of 70 cm, and can store letters or postcards in excess of 750 in number. The design is futuristic, mechanically superior, and protective of environmental degradation," said Professor Vikrant Karra, who, along with Prof. Jayant Jain, guided the Department of Posts with the design, analysis, and fabrication of the state-of-the-art time capsule.



The time capsule correctly portrays Indian inhabitants' current and future thoughts. The time capsule will be opened again in 2047, on the centennial of India's independence, to see how things turned out.



The time capsule concept was carried out in accordance with the Department of Posts, Union Ministry of Communications' planned procedures, and in collaboration with the Union Minister of Culture, Government of India.



The Amritpex 2023 show included virtual reality rooms, digital activities, philately movies, a wall of stamps, and live paintings by artists, as well as topics such as women and youth power, culture and history, nature and wildlife, New India, and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Using stamps and picture collections, Amritpex displayed approximately 1,400 frames representing India's history, culture, and legacy.

