IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced to be conducted on June 4, 2023

IIT Guwahati announced on Friday that the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will be held on June 4, 2023.

The institute is in charge of conducting the crucial 2023 examination. The examination is divided into two three-hour papers. According to IIT officials, candidates are required to take both papers.

"The JEE-Advanced 2023 will be conducted by the seven zonal coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2023 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and the Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2023-24," PTI quoted a senior IIT Guwahati official as saying.

"The decisions of JAB 2023 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2023 and admissions to IITs in the academic year 2023-24," the official added.

JEE-Main is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced and is held for admission to engineering colleges across the country.

The exam will start on April 30 and end on May 4 of 2023. The test will take place on June 4. Candidates can register on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, once it is open.

JEE Advanced Paper 1 and Paper 2 are scheduled for 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm, respectively. On June 18 at 10 am, the declaration results and final answer key will be released.

The registration period will start from 10 a.m. on April 30 to 5 p.m. on May 4 of 2023. The final day for registered candidates to submit fees is May 5, 2023. Downloadable versions of the admit card will be available from May 29 at 10 am to June 4 at 2:30 pm. On June 3, 2023, PwD candidates will be able to select their scribe.