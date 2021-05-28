scorecardresearch
IIT-Goa comes up with one-of-its-kind exam; asks students to prepare questions

IIT-Goa came up with a paper wherein students had to prepare questions and answer them on their own

Have conventional pen-and-paper exams and open book exams now become a thing of the past. One would think so, looking at IIT-Goa's question paper. IIT-Goa came up with a paper wherein students had to prepare questions and answer them on their own. It asked students to prepare questions of 60 marks from lecture materials provided throughout the semester.

"Prepare the questions of 60 marks from the lecture materials provided to you in the entire semester (Lecture 1 to Lecture 30)," the screenshot read.

The screenshot further read that the questions should reflect the students' understanding of the course material and should be answered within 2 hours, adding that the students had to answer the questions they had prepared. "It should reflect your understanding about the course and also must be answered in 2 hours," the question paper read.

Total weightage of this paper is 70 marks-- 30 marks for preparing the questions and 40 marks for giving the answers. The engineering institute also warned students against discussing the questions. The question paper read, "Avoid discussing with your friends. It may reduce your score if similarities are found."

Once the screenshot of this question paper became viral on social media, netizens could not help but have a field day with it.

