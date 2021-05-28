IIT-Goa comes up with one-of-its-kind exam; asks students to prepare questions

Have conventional pen-and-paper exams and open book exams now become a thing of the past. One would think so, looking at IIT-Goa's question paper. IIT-Goa came up with a paper wherein students had to prepare questions and answer them on their own. It asked students to prepare questions of 60 marks from lecture materials provided throughout the semester.

"Prepare the questions of 60 marks from the lecture materials provided to you in the entire semester (Lecture 1 to Lecture 30)," the screenshot read.

The screenshot further read that the questions should reflect the students' understanding of the course material and should be answered within 2 hours, adding that the students had to answer the questions they had prepared. "It should reflect your understanding about the course and also must be answered in 2 hours," the question paper read.

Total weightage of this paper is 70 marks-- 30 marks for preparing the questions and 40 marks for giving the answers. The engineering institute also warned students against discussing the questions. The question paper read, "Avoid discussing with your friends. It may reduce your score if similarities are found."

Once the screenshot of this question paper became viral on social media, netizens could not help but have a field day with it.

Here are some of the reactions to this unconventional question paper

Goa mein toh IITs bhi chill maarte hain pic.twitter.com/BeyHxzW4Fg Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 21, 2021 Students: mujhe IIT goa me hi admission lena hai pic.twitter.com/oC56NYR26p Awin (@awintheory) May 21, 2021 Students - Why?

IIT Goa - Asehi, sexy lag rha tha! pic.twitter.com/P4ppLtL7RA Vaibhav Mishra (@The_Vaibhavvv) May 22, 2021 Well, that's one way to get around the problem of question papers getting leaked. Nitin Singh (@nitins011) May 21, 2021 Woah! What an examination! You prepare questions for yourself and answer the same.

Gotta say IIT Goa has find out this unique way to evaluate student by themselves.

It's not gonna be easy when you are set free to choose questions to answer.

Gonna be the test of integrity too. pic.twitter.com/dwZxbKjPRQ Rajan Karna (@RajanKarna) May 20, 2021 This is the toughest exam ever.

After seeing this question paper student will think why hell didnt i learn questions as well. Which no one does... .

He or she will also regret having skipped topics that were too tough. Dr Padma Misra (@drpadmamisra) May 28, 2021

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Tata Digital acquires majority stake in BigBasket

Also read: 'Radhe' becomes Salman Khan's lowest-rated movie on IMDb after Race 3, Dabangg 3