‘I’m not a criminal’: says Wrestling Federation Chief after 2 cases filed against him

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, facing serious allegations of sexual harassment by women athletes, on Saturday said that resigning from his post wasn't a big deal for him, but he won't do it "as a criminal.”

He stated that this is not a tough time for him as he has always faced difficulties in life. He said: "Their (wrestlers) demands are constantly changing. They first asked for my resignation as the federation chief, I said that would mean accepting the charges against me. Resignation is no big deal, but I won't do it as a criminal. I am not a criminal," he said, adding that it's not a tough time for him as he has always faced difficulties.

Brij Bhushan Singh clarified that he is innocent and will cooperate with police for any inquiry as he trusts the country's judicial system.

"I have been facing abuses and allegations for months now. This hurts my family and supporters, but I want an impartial inquiry...They instigated people against me for four months and kept bringing new people to make accusations. I have always respected the government, they are the ones jumping the gun. They are saying I should be in jail," he said,

Adding to the point, he said that his Lok Sabha membership is not because of "the largesse of Vinesh Phogat (one of the wrestlers leading the protest)" but because of the people who support him.

He further said that this is a conspiracy by "one family" and "one akhada (wrestling arena)". He accused Congress of trying to bring his reputation down by putting these allegations; he also claimed "one businessman" was part of the conspiracy.

The wrestling body chief, who is also a BJP MP, today appeared during a show of strength at his home, surrounded by supporters in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

Singh said he hasn't yet received a copy of the FIR filed by the Delhi police after complaints of sexual harassment against him by several women wrestlers. He also stressed that his party had nothing to do with the case, and it was his job to counter the allegations.

"I have not yet received the FIR copy. I will speak once I've received the FIR copy," he said. He had on Friday welcomed the Delhi police's decision to file a case based on the allegations of sexual harassment made against him by the country's top wrestlers.

Singh told reporters on Friday that the wrestlers should have waited for the report of a committee tasked to look into the matter before they decided to sit on a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"I am happy with the judiciary's decision. The Delhi Police will investigate the allegations, and I am ready to cooperate with them in every possible way. No one is bigger than the judiciary in this country. The order has come to file an FIR (first information report). The government had also said it had no objection to filing an FIR. I am not bigger than the Supreme Court. I welcome the order," Singh told reporters.

Balrampur MLA Palturam, who was also present at Singh's residence, said that Congress conspired to malign Brij Bhushan Singh's political reputation.

"It's a political conspiracy by the Congress to destroy the MP's image, but they won't be successful. The common people are with him (Brij Bhushan Singh), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

The wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, had alleged the authorities did not file the FIR for long despite their requests.

The Delhi Police have filed two cases against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. One of the FIRs is over a complaint of sexual harassment by a minor, filed under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which gives no scope for bail.

