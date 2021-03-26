Image of 'tiny' excavator next to 'giant' ship stuck in Suez Canal turns into viral meme

A giant container ship called 'Ever Given' has been stuck in the Suez Canal for the past couple of days. The ship is stuck in such a way that it has essentially blocked the entire canal which is extremely important for global trade. Due to the Suez Canal blockage, a major portion of global trade has to come to a standstill. Efforts to free the ship are currently underway.

While it has sent world trade into a tizzy, Netizens are still finding humour in the situation.

An image of two workers using an excavator to claw out the part of the ship which is stuck in the bank has gone viral on social media. The image of the relatively tiny excavator next to the giant ship has turned into a viral meme.

Here is a collection of memes that have emerged out of this incident:

One man with an excavator trying to revive 15% of the global economy. Anything can still happen in 2021. #EVERGIVEN #shipping pic.twitter.com/sVeYzozqod - Iago Moreno (@MorenoLogistics) March 25, 2021

This whole Ever Given situation is great meme material. pic.twitter.com/CQYyJVmLWm - Matt Thorstensen (@MattThorstensen) March 25, 2021

Reminds one of the lion and the mouse story from the Panchatantra!!#EverGiven #SuezCanal pic.twitter.com/uwz5X25LAq - Sameer Dixit (@sameerdixitweet) March 25, 2021

