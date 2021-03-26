scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Image of 'tiny' excavator next to 'giant' ship stuck in Suez Canal turns into viral meme

An image of two workers using an excavator to claw out the part of the ship which is stuck in the bank has gone viral on social media. The image of the relatively tiny excavator next to the giant ship has turned into a viral meme

Due to the Suez Canal blockage, a major portion of global trade has to come to a standstill (Source: Twitter) Due to the Suez Canal blockage, a major portion of global trade has to come to a standstill (Source: Twitter)

A giant container ship called 'Ever Given' has been stuck in the Suez Canal for the past couple of days. The ship is stuck in such a way that it has essentially blocked the entire canal which is extremely important for global trade. Due to the Suez Canal blockage, a major portion of global trade has to come to a standstill. Efforts to free the ship are currently underway.

While it has sent world trade into a tizzy, Netizens are still finding humour in the situation.

An image of two workers using an excavator to claw out the part of the ship which is stuck in the bank has gone viral on social media. The image of the relatively tiny excavator next to the giant ship has turned into a viral meme.

Here is a collection of memes that have emerged out of this incident:

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine for above 45-years-old: How to register on Aarogya Setu, Co-WIN site

Also read: COVID-19 in UP: Ramp up testing facilities at railway stations, airports, says Yogi Adityanath

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos