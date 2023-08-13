IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the state for the next two days. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several districts of Himachal Pradesh for the same period.

The weather department has said that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14. There is also a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall over isolated places.

Meanwhile, the weather office said that isolated heavy rainfall is expected to happen over Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days.

In Northwest India, the weather agency has forecast light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 13 and 14, over Uttarakhand till August 17, over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected to happen over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday while isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttarakhand on Sunday and August 14.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from Sunday to August 15, Bihar on Sunday, over Gangetic West Bengal on August 16 and 17, Odisha and Jharkhand during August 15 to 17 and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during August 14 to 16.

It has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 13.

When it comes to Northeast India, the weather agency said, "Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from Sunday to August 17.”

Besides this, isolated to very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya is expected to happen on Sunday. For Central, West, and South India, the IMD has forecast light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 16 and 17.

Subdued rainfall activity is expected to happen over the remaining parts of these regions during the next 7 days, the weather agency added.

