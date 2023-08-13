'Gadar 2’ update: ‘Could have made Rs 65-70 crore if…,’ says Kangana Ranaut on Sunny Deol’s latest film

‘Gadar 2’ box office success: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday shared a video of several people queuing up outside a theatre to book tickets for Gadar 2 shows. Ranaut latest Sunny Deol film could have made anywhere between Rs 65 crore to Rs 70 crore if it did not clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 at the box office. Ranaut said that the movie single-handedly brought “excitement and nationalism back into people’s lives”.

Also WATCH: AI reimagines Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tagore singing National Anthem Jana Gana Mana: Independence Day 2023 Special

Gadar 2, which features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has set the cash registers ringing ever since its release on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2. The Sunny Deol film collected around Rs 131.18 crore within the first three days of its theatrical release, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Also WATCH: Independence Day 2023: Tata, Britannia, Birla, Mahindra, Dabur, other pre-independent corporations that helped transform India and made a huge impact globally

“Forget the holiday, even if it was a solo release, the first day could easily be ₹65-70 crore... but it is not just the economic drought that's getting over in the film industry but look at people. Happy to see cinema bringing excitement and nationalism back into people's lives... Long live Tara Singh, Sunny Deol," Ranaut wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Also WATCH: Nikhil Kamath’s pic with PM Modi, Mukesh Ambani, Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola S1 X E-scooters launch, Anand Mahindra shares video of British orchestra playing National Anthem: India Inc. on X (Twitter)

The actor and producer, known for performances in Manikarnika and Simran, also went onto describe Sunny Deol as a “proper manly hero” and described the film as having “proper massy content”.

Also WATCH: From India being a developed nation by 2047 to Vishwakarma Yojana, tackling inflation, women scientists’ achievements in Chandrayaan mission; Key highlights from PM Modi’s Independence Day 2023 speech

“No mafia politics, no bought reviews, no fake propaganda, no buying of tickets through bulk corporate bookings, no cartoon looking actors, proper manly hero and proper massy content…,” she further said.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 features Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Rakesh Bedi, Luv Sinha, Mushtaq Khan and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.

Also WATCH: Britannia’s 1947% More History campaign features AI images, videos of living Indian freedom fighters Leela Chitale, Lt. Asha Sahay, Lt R. Madhavan, Lakshmi Krishnan, Gour Hari Das: Independence Day Special

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar. Gadar 2 is set in the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and focuses on Tara Singh and his family who fight against the enemies of their family and the country together.

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film to cross Rs 130 crore; Akshay Kumar-starrer holds steady

Also WATCH: Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen, Deepika, Hrithik's first looks from Fighter, Gadar 2’s Sunny Deol celebrates Independence Day with Indian Army, Ananya, Alia’s I-Day greetings: Celebs on Insta

Also Read: ‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office collection: Rajinikanth's film enters Rs 200-crore club; Chiranjeevi's 'Vedalam' remake falls flat

Also Read: ‘Jailer’ box office success: Rajinikanth offers prayers in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath temple, participates in Vishnu Sahastranam recitation

Also watch: 10 Health Benefits of Green Tea: Know all about how it helps in weight management, reduces risk of Type 2 Diabetes and more

Watch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death anniversary: A look at how the 'Big Bull's portfolio has performed since his demise