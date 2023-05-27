IMD issues ‘orange alert’ for 3 states, amid thunderstorm warning in Delhi

In the wake of heavy rainfall, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an Orange alert for 3 states--Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The weather department further added that there is a high chance of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

According to the weather department, due to moisture from the Arabian Sea, northwest India will see unusually heavy rains today and tomorrow, as well as thunderstorms over the next five days.

The weather department further predicted the chances of heavy rain in north-east Uttar Pradesh and thunderstorms in other areas on Sunday.

"Due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea, northwest India will have similar weather today and tomorrow. From tomorrow its effect will be mainly in UP and will reduce from the next day onwards. There will be thunderstorms in North-Western India for 5 days. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days," Dr Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist, said.

Strong winds and thunderstorms lashed Delhi-NCR earlier in the day, providing relief from the heatwave.

IMD also forecasted rain in the national capital for the next two to three days, with no heat wave expected until May 30.

Similar conditions were observed in Rajasthan, where thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light to moderate showers were recorded in scattered pockets throughout the last 24 hours.

According to a PTI report, 13 deaths have been reported in the state in the last two days as a result of rain and storms.

