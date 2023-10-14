IMD issues rainfall alert for THESE states; check latest weather forecast for Ahmedabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in certain areas of North West and South India till October 17. According to the weather department, light to isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Kerala and Mahe till October 17, Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on October 16 and 17.

Light to moderate rainfall at some to many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is also very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during October 14-16; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on October 15 and 16.

As per IMD, Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Bihar, remaining parts of Jharkhand, some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, entire Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Telangana, and some more parts of North Interior Karnataka.

A cyclonic circulation lies over South Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, it said.

Weather conditions in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, where the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash will take place today, The IMD indicated no sign of rainfall. While there were predictions of drizzling earlier, the latest statement said that the sky will be clear and there is no possibility of rain.

The India-Pakistan match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium today. India began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Australia and Afghanistan while Pakistan also has two victories in two matches.

India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with 'Men in Blue' winning all seven games against the arch-rival, boasting a 100 per cent win record till now.

