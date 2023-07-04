IMD issues red, orange alert for districts in Kerala; people advised to avoid night travel to hilly areas 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for parts of Kerala and issued red alerts for two districts of Kerala. The weather office also issued orange alerts for 11 districts in the state. A yellow alert has also been issued for two other districts of the state.

A red alert has been issued for Kannur and Idukki districts whereas an orange alert has been announced for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala. A yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts of the state.

Considering the severity of rainfall in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that the State Emergency Operation Centre has been operationalised with representatives from various departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to this post, seven NDRF teams have been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad, Idukki, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Thrissur for emergency use. As per this Facebook post, people have also been asked to avoid night travel to hilly areas as much as possible and advised people living in coastal areas to be careful with wind hazards.

The post said: “Under no circumstances one should cross, bathe, do fishing or enter a river. Avoid night travel to hilly areas as much as possible. Due to the possibility of high waves and storm surges, people living in the coastal areas should stay away from the danger zones as per the instructions of the authorities. Be especially careful with wind hazards”.

Kerala weather forecast

As per the Met Department, Kerala is very likely to witness widespread rains in the state, heavy rains at isolated places and very heavy rains on a few days till the next 5 days.

The IMD forecast on Monday read: “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to heavy very likely to continue over the region during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala during 03rd to 05th and Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka on 04th July”.

