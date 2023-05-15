IMD predicts heat wave at few places in Odisha for next 3 days; Andhra on the boil too

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Odisha's Bolangir has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius followed by Titlagarh at 44 degrees Celsius in the state on Monday. Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under sizzling weather as the mercury crossed the 44 degrees Celsius mark for the second consecutive day on Monday.

In a tweet, India Meteorological Department mentioned that states like, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness heatwaves.



The weather department also predicted that heatwave is most likely to prevail at a few places over several districts of Odisha.



Heatwave conditions are predicted in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts for the next 3 days, IMD said in a statement.



"There's a chance of heatwave conditions from 15th May in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts for the next 3 days. The rest of the districts in the state may see an increase in temperature," said HR Biswas, Director of IMD.



The Weather bureau further stated that the maximum temperature is very likely to gradually rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at numerous locations across Odisha during the next 24 hours, with no significant changes expected after that.



The heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.



Meanwhile, IMD has predicted that heat waves will hit pocketed areas in West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.