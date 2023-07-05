IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till July 8; yellow alert issued for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 4 said an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India and north Maharashtra till July 6 and over Gujarat till July 8. The central weather agency predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next five days.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 5 and 6 and over Gujarat on July 7," the IMD said.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha during next 5 days; over Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during next 3 days and decrease thereafter," it added in its latest bulletin.

Isolated heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Jharkhand on July 7 and July 8. As for Northwest India, the IMD on Tuesday stated that "light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh during next five days and over East Uttar Pradesh during July 4th-6th; Haryana during July 6th-8th; East Rajasthan during July 5th-8th and West Rajasthan on July 7th and July 8th."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation lay over south Gujarat region and the neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 km above. Some districts in south Gujarat and Saurashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, with very heavy to isolated extremely heavy showers on Friday, it said.

Amid heavy rainfall warning in the state, senior government officials met at the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in Gandhinagar to review the preparedness. According to the irrigation department, out of 206 reservoirs in the state, 23 are on high alert, 15 are on alert and 10 are on warning.

For Delhi, the Met office on Tuesday said cloudy weather and occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning moderate rain could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

