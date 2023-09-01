IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Manipur; check forecast for all states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, said light to heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 4 and over Chhattisgarh between September 2-6.

Meanwhile, it has also predicted light or moderate to heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till September 4, Gangetic West Bengal on September 3 and over Odisha during September 2-6.

"Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall [are] very likely over Chhattisgarh on September 2 to 6, 2023," IMD said.

As for South India, the weather agency said, light to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till September 2, over Kerala on September 1, and over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 4, 2023.

After subdued rainfall resulted in India experiencing the driest August since 1901, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend bringing rain to central and southern parts of the country, the weather office said on Thursday.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, while addressing a press conference virtually, said September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109 per cent of the long period average of 167.9 mm.

However, Mohapatra said even if the rainfall in September was to remain on the higher side, the June-September seasonal rainfall average is expected to be below normal for the season.

After excess rainfall in July, the south-west monsoon played truant for most of August which witnessed 20 break days from Aug 6-17, Aug 21-22 and Aug 26-31 on account of El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and unfavourable Indian Ocean Dipole conditions.

He said development of El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean was the most important factor behind the deficient rainfall activity in August. However, the Indian Ocean Dipole the difference in sea surface temperature of Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal has started turning positive, which could counter the El Nino impact, Mohapatra said.