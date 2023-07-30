IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE states for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east, northeast, and east central India during the next 4-5 days. The weather agency predicted light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall in northwest India, with isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan.

When it comes to northwest India, the weather department predicts light to moderate scattered showers, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh from July 30 to August 3. In East Rajasthan, similar weather patterns are expected on July 30, July 31, and August 2.

Moving further north, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience rainfall from August 1 to 3.

West Uttar Pradesh is also bracing for rainfall on August 1 and 2.

In central India, Northwest Madhya Pradesh is also expected to receive moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers. The weather forecast for August 2 indicates isolated very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh.

In eastern India, from July 30 to August 3, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are predicted to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. Gangetic West Bengal is also expected to experience similar weather conditions from July 30 to August 2.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands, known for their tropical climate, are expected to witness rainfall on July 30. Lastly, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience rainfall on August 3.

In Northeast India, Arunachal Pradesh, known for its heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, is expected to experience isolated very heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3.

Similarly, the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and the regions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also predicted to witness isolated very heavy rainfall from August 1 to 3. These areas, known for their high annual rainfall, are expected to receive substantial precipitation during this period.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered rainfall, escalating to fairly widespread and isolated heavy showers over Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra in the next five days. The department also forecast fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers over south Gujarat on July 30.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over northern parts of ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 30.

Moving towards the coastal region of Karnataka, the weather forecast indicates isolated heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3. On the other hand, the southern state of Tamil Nadu is set to experience hot and humid weather conditions on July 30 and 31.

