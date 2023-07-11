IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for Delhi-NCR; some relief likely in Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that light to moderate intensity rain is likely to continue in Delhi-NCR. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, in conversation with news agency ANI, said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur in the national capital and adjoining areas.

He further added that in Himachal Pradesh, which has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall in the last few days, significant rain has subsided and the intensity is likely to slow down in the next few days.

#WATCH | Delhi | A red alert has been issued for Uttarakhand. Apart from that heavy rainfall is expected in northwest UP. Significant rain has subsided in Himachal and light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Delhi/NCR: Naresh Kumar, IMD scientist pic.twitter.com/zPymKqdXsm — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

It may be noted that the Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres. This has prompted the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic, PTI reported citing officials.

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated.

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation.

This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a helicopter from the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been requisitioned to airlift the tourists stranded at Chandertal in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

About 300 people, mostly tourists, are stuck in camps at Chandertal, located at an altitude of 14,100 feet, following rain and snowfall in the region.

About 1,239 roads, including the Shimla-Kalka and Manali-Chandigarh national highways, are blocked due to heavy downpour over the last three days, according to the state emergency operation centre.

(With agencies inputs)

