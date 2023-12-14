IMD weather update: Dense fog predicted in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh until tomorrow; check latest forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast, said dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and north Uttar Pradesh during morning hours on December 14 and 15.

According to the latest IMD statement, dense fog is also likely in Tripura today.

IMD further forecasted that light to moderate rainfall at some to many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe during December 15-17.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 16 and 17 and over Kerala on December 17.

Furthermore, the weather department has informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels.

Odisha weather update: See IMD's latest forecast

IMD has also issued a forecast for Odisha as cold wave conditions gripped the state on Wednesday with the mercury falling below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts.

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 8.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kirei in Sundargarh at 9.2 degrees Celsius and Keonjhar at 9.6 degrees Celsius, PTI reported citing officials.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

On Wednesday, the weather office said that there will be no large change in the minimum temperature over the next four days.

Also Read: Parliament security breach: Visitor pass of one intruder issued in name of Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Mysuru

Also Watch: Parliament security breach: What are colour gas canisters that intruders used

Also Watch: This explosion in space, will now form a new solar system! James Webb Telescope captures Cassiopeia A in its latest discovery