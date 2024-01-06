IMD weather update: Severe cold and fog conditions engulf North India; no respite likely till Sunday

Severe cold conditions and thick fog continued to affect several regions of India, including the northern and central parts, on Saturday. Due to low visibility amid fog, several flight operations were delayed at Delhi airport.

#WATCH Delhi: Several flight operations were delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog. pic.twitter.com/vBckbnJbVT January 6, 2024

Friday also saw harsh cold day conditions in large parts of northern India and some central regions, with temperatures dropping two to 10 degrees Celsius below normal. A layer of dense to very dense fog over parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern regions disrupted rail and road traffic.

The weather department reported cold to severe cold day conditions in many places over Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. Cold day conditions also affected several areas in Delhi and parts of north Madhya Pradesh.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan over the next two days and significantly decrease thereafter.

"Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest India during the next two days and gradually decrease thereafter," it said in a statement.

The minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Rajasthan and some parts of East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to four degrees from Monday under the influence of warm and moist southwesterly winds, the weather office said.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, southern Haryana, and southern Uttar Pradesh are expected to get light to very light rainfall early next week.

