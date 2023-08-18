IMD weather updates: Light rain likely in Delhi over the weekend, heavy downpour to continue in Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its bulletin issued on Thursday, said that generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected in the national capital in the next four days. While the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature on Thursday settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 131, which falls in the moderate category.

Meanwhile, the weather agency also said that light to heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh on August 18 as well as between August 21 to 23 and West Uttar Pradesh between August 21 to 23.

In Uttarakhand, the death toll stemming from Monday's rain-related incidents has risen to 10. The Night Paradise Camp resort in the Lakshman Jhula area of Pauri district was hit by a landslide on Monday. The six people inside the resort when the incident occurred were buried in the debris.

So far, rescuers have safely evacuated 293 pilgrims stranded since Monday on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple following a bridge collapse in rain-hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The shrine, which is part of the Panch Kedar group of temples in Uttarakhand, is located at an altitude of 11,473 feet.

IMD on Thursday also predicted rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 23. "Light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17th and 18th and Telangana on 18th and 19th August," it further said.

"Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Chhattisgarh during 17th to 19th August; over East Madhya Pradesh on 18th, 19th, 22nd and 23rd and over Vidarbha on 18th and 19th; West Madhya Pradesh on 19th August, 2023," IMD's latest bulletin read.

