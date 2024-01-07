'Immediately cancelled': Indians call off Maldives trips amid uproar over minister's post against PM Modi

Maldives is facing a wave of cancellations of trips by Indians after a series of comments from the island nation targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Lakshadweep. The tweet, which came shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep archipelago, accused India of targeting the Maldives and suggested that India was unable to compete with the Maldives in terms of beach tourism. This social media post sparked outrage among Indian citizens, many of whom took to various platforms to express their discontent.

Maldives Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid has claimed that PM Modi's recent visit to the Lakshadweep archipelago is an attempt to shift India's focus away from the Maldives. Majid further mentioned that India is promoting Lakshadweep as a tourist destination, posing a challenge to India in the realm of beach tourism.

His comments faced significant backlash, with numerous Indians reportedly canceling their vacation plans to the Maldives. Screenshots of canceled flights and hotel reservations began circulating online, and the hashtag #BoycottMaldives trended on social media platforms in India.

Even online forums and travel booking platforms are flooded with comments and reviews expressing disappointment and anger. Some travelers have even initiated online campaigns urging others to boycott the Maldives until an official apology is issued.

For instance, Dr. Falak Joshipura, a sports physiotherapist, who had been arranging a birthday celebration trip to the Maldives on February 2 at the Amaya Kuda Rah resort, has decided to cancel the plans following the minister's contentious remarks.

"Was planning to go to Maldives for my birthday which falls on 2nd of feb. Had almost finalised the deal with my travel agent (adding proofs below👇)

But immediately cancelled it after seeing this tweet of deputy minister of Maldives. #boycottmaldives," Joshipura wrote on X.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rushik Rawal has decided to cancel his three-week booking at Palms Retreat, Fulhadhoo, Maldives, valued at Rs 5 lakh, scheduled to commence from February 1, 2024. Rawal cited what he perceives as 'racism' from Maldivian ministers as the primary reason for his decision and has called for a broader boycott of the Maldives.

"Had a 3 week booking worth Rs 5 lacs from 1st Feb 2024 at Palms Retreat, Fulhadhoo, Maldives. Cancelled it immediately after their Ministers being racists. Jai Hind," Rawal wrote on X.

Another Indian who goes by the name ('Dash Can Indians') has postponed his trip to the Maldives and wrote, “It makes no sense to spend heavy money for an excursion to a country where they hate our country India.” “We were coming from the UK to India for family reasons and were planning to go to Maldives from there. Not anymore,” a user wrote on X.

The diplomatic tensions arose after President Mohamed Muizzu, who assumed office in November 2023, signaled a shift in the nation's foreign policy. He pledged to remove the small contingent of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives and reconsider the country's "India first" policy. His upcoming visit to China, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, further indicates potential realignment in regional alliances.

This visit, the president's first state visit since assuming office, is perceived as a strategic move to bolster ties with China.

