In pics: Anant Ambani's bride-to-be Radhika Merchant dazzles in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's lehenga at her mehendi ceremony

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. On Tuesday, the couple hosted their mehendi ceremony, the pictures of which are widely being shared on the internet.

The pictures show bride to be Radhika Merchant decked up in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

"The Hues of Joy! Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony," the official Instagram page of the designers wrote.

Videos of Radhika Merchant's dance from her engagement ceremony are also doing rounds on social media platforms.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s roka ceremony took place at the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara last month.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness,” a Reliance Industries’ statement had said earlier.

Anant Ambani has completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities. Currently, he leads the energy business of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). He has also served as a board member on multiple subsidiaries of the conglomerate, like Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms.

Radhika Merchant, on the other hand, is a graduate in politics and economics from New York University and is the board director of the pharma company Encore Healthcare. In 2017, after completing her graduation, she joined the Isprava Group, which is a luxury holiday home developer and is backed by the likes of Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal and Dabur India’s Burman family. Merchant completed her schooling from Mumbai's iconic Cathedral and John Connon School and also from Ecole Mondiale World School.

She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila Merchant and Viren Merchant, came under the public eye after industrialist Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted her 'arangetram' ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony was hosted on June 5 last year.

