In pics: British PM Rishi Sunak's parents, mother-in-law Sudha Murty visit temple in Andhra Pradesh

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's parents on Wednesday visited the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt temple in Andhra Pradesh. Yashvir Sunak and Usha Sunak, the parents of Rishi Sunak, were accompanied by Sudha Murty, the mother-in-law of the UK PM.

The information regarding their visit was revealed by the official Facebook page of the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, which also shared a couple of photos of the trio.

“Today, the parents of Britain’s Prime Minister Sri Rishi Sunak, Sir Yashvir Sunak and Usha Sunak visited Sri Kshetram Mantralayam. They were accompanied by Smt Sudha Narayana Murty of INFOSYS, and together they had darshan of Sri Rayaru,” it posted.

"During their visit, His Holiness Sri Swamiji bestowed his blessings upon them with Vastram, Phala Mantrakshate, and a Memento. Additionally, His Holiness Sri Swamiji graciously entrusted the sacred prasadam of Sri Rayaru to be delivered to Sri Rishi Sunak, The Prime Minister of Britain, for his parents," the caption read.

This comes a few days after the British Prime Minister's visit to the Akshardham temple in New Delhi. Rishi Sunak on Sunday visited the Akshardham temple with his wife Akshata Murty and spent 45 minutes at the temple, offering prayers and learning about its architecture and history.

A senior temple management official told PTI, "Sunak and his wife spent about 45 minutes at the Akshardham temple and offered prayers. They were gifted a marble elephant and a marble peacock besides a special replica of Akshardham."

After the visit, Sunak joined the G20 leaders to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat.

Sunak and other world leaders had gathered in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit that began on Saturday (September 9).

In an interview with PTI days ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Sunak had also said that he is hugely proud of his Indian roots.

"I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India. As you know, my wife is Indian and being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India," he said.

Also Read: 'Wears Hinduism on his sleeve': Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty’s Akshardham temple visit wins Indians over

Watch: Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: 2 dead and two more test positive; Know Nipah virus symptoms, source, treatment, fatality rate and more