'Inappropriate language', 'wrong uniform': IAF asks Netflix to withdraw scenes from Anil Kapoor's AK vs AK

Indian Air Force has asked the makers of AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to withdraw the scenes where Kapoor can be seen wearing the IAF uniform. Vikramaditya Motwane's film is a Netflix release that revolves around the rivalry between Kapoor and Kashyap.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn," tweeted the official handle of Indian Air Force.

It had retweeted Anil Kapoor's post that shared the trailer of AK vs AK. In one of the dialogues, Anil Kapoor can be seen saying, "Ek baar toh mai tereko ch****a bol chuka hoon. Phir dobara bol sakta hoon kyunki tuney Wasseypur banayi hai. Tu aisa waisa ch****a nahin hai, tu ch****on ka Ranveer Singh hai, ekdam top." That is one of the dialogues the IAF has referred to.

While Netflix is yet to release an official statement, the streaming platform said over the phone, "AV VS AK is a mockumentary where Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor are playing themselves. In the series, Anurag kidnaps Anil's daughter, Sonam, and he has just a few hours to find and save her. The confrontational scene between the two is on Anil's film set, in his vanity van, where he is in costume. He is playing an IAF officer in a film, but while speaking to Kashyap he doesn't change his costume. To be clear he is not playing an IAF officer in the Netflix show, just himself on screen. So please do not misconstrue."

Anil Kapoor can also be seen wearing the uniform and performing on the stage in an inebriated condition to his popular hit My Name is Lakhan.

Kapoor and Kashyap recently had a spat on Twitter where they both laughed and dismissed each other's achievements. It was later revealed that they had the war of words as part of the promotions for AK vs AK.

