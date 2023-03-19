IND vs AUS Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Team India would like to repeat its Border Gavaskar Trophy victory in a one-day international series against Australia. Today, the Men in Blue will face off in the second of the opera's three one-day games at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh. India defeated Australia in the opening ODI, winning by five wickets in an exciting match.

When will the 2nd ODI match of India vs Australia take place?

The 2nd ODI match between India and Australia will take place at 1:30 pm IST on Sunday, 19th March.

Where will the 2nd ODI of India vs Australia take place?

The 2nd ODI match between India and Australia will take place in Vishakapatnam at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium.

Ind vs Au 2nd ODI: Where to watch on television in India?

The Star Sports Network will be broadcasting India vs Australia's 2nd ODI live on television.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Where to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Squads

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

India is currently leading the series 1-0. The hosts will be hoping to win the series with a victory in the second ODI with regular captain Rohit Sharma returning to the lineup. Because Rohit was out for the opening ODI, Hardik Pandya assumed the leadership and guided India to a five-wicket victory in Mumbai.

Watch: Satya Nadella, Ajay Banga, Ram Charan, and more: The notable alumni of Hyderabad Public School

WATCH: Largest start-up employer to meeting Messi in Kolkata: What BYJU'S CEO said at India Today Conclave 2023