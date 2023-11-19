IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: 'Stay nice and calm,' says Team India captain Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS World Cup final: Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that the team would want to "stay nice and calm" and make nice decisions on field. His comments came after the Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against the Men in Blue.

Sharma further said that the same team that played in the semi final against New Zealand will also play today, thus, Mohammed Siraj will bowl in today's match. He added that the Men in Blue would have batted first anyway while further stating that a huge crowd comes whenever the team plays at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He also said that the team has been consistent in the last 10 games and just have to be composed and do what they have been doing throughout the tournament.

With this match, Rohit Sharma is chasing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record for the most consecutive wins in ODI World Cups by an Indian captain. While Captain Cool won 11 consecutive matches in this format, Sharma has won 10 consecutive matches in this format.

Moreover, Pat Cummins said after winning the toss that the Australian lineup is also unchanged. Here's a look at the playing XI of Team India and Team Australia in the penultimate match:

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Team Australia playing XI: Pat Cummins (Captain), David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

