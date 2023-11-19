World Cup 2023 final: 'India lost toss in 1983 and 2011 WC finals also,' say desi netizens after Australia win toss

While some Indian cricket fans would have been disappointed at India losing toss at the World Cup 2023 final against Australia in Ahmedabad, some fans saw a silver lining in the 'loss'.

India lost toss in 1983 and 2011 World Cup finals but went on to win the tournament on both the occasions, pointed out cricket fans.

On Sunday, Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first. One netizen pointed out that maybe Australia took a wrong decision the way India did in 2003 final.

However, others pointed out the dew factor will come into play at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening and that India need to post a total in excess of 325 to have a fighting chance.

"We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said after calling correctly at the toss.

At the end of 9 overs on Sunday, India was placed comfortably at 63 for the loss of Shubman Gill's wicket for mere 4 runs. Rohit Sharma was not out at 43 off 29 balls and Virat Kohli was unbeaten at 23 off 20 balls.