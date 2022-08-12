India at 75: Video sharing app Chingari promotes MyGov’s Har Ghar Tiranga initiative

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by the Government of India, homebred social media app Chingari has asked its users to create videos on the 75th anniversary of India's independence and post them. These videos will be promoted on social media under the app’s ongoing campaign #FreedomToEarn.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the national flag home and hoist it on August 15 to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence. The campaign will be organised between August 13 and 15.

What is Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav?

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was formally launched on March 12, 2021, which marked the beginning of the 75-week journey to the 75th year of independence to celebrate the glorious history, achievements, and culture of India. The festival is mainly dedicated to all Indians who have been instrumental in the country’s development so far.

The festival was kicked off by PM Narendra Modi at an event in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021. The festival was launched in a big way in places like Sabarmati Ashram, Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab, and the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

What is Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?

The Har Ghar Tiranga Movement was launched by the government to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour or display it in their homes for three days, from August 13 to August 15. The government said the campaign has been launched where over 100 crore people are expected to participate in a bid to tribute to the country.

The central government has made arrangements for the production of three types of flags, which are available at post offices. People can also buy tricolour online. The Department of Post has declared that they are selling the national flag through the ePost online portal.



Video challenge

To magnify the reach of the campaign, the GoI has tied up with Chingari app where its users can upload their short videos showing their Independence Day celebrations. “We are super excited to promote the HarGharTiranaga and are looking forward to some interesting videos," said Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari.

He added that MyGov will feature the best videos on their social platforms and promote them further.