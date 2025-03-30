'India isn’t for beginners': Redditor claims class 10 student made over ₹1.5 lakh in 2 months building websites using AI

As fears of AI-driven job losses loom large, a Reddit post recently went viral, sharing the story of a Class 10 Indian student—referred to as "Musk"—who has been leveraging an AI-powered website builder to create and sell websites. According to the post, 'Musk' has built and sold eight websites in just two months, charging around $250–300 per site. His total earnings? Over ₹1.5 lakh—while spending just ₹2,500 on the AI tool.

The Redditor, who claims to be the founder of the AI platform, who first noticed 'Musk’s' activity through user analytics, was amazed by his entrepreneurial spirit. "He was using our platform almost daily, buying credits, and building websites for small businesses. I got curious and checked his profile—turns out, he's just a school student!"

What’s more striking is that 'Musk' isn’t a programmer. "He’s not a coder, just someone creative and curious," the founder noted. Instead of seeing AI as a job-killer, 'Musk' used it as a tool to generate income by reaching out to local businesses, Reddit communities, and social platforms.

While automation is transforming industries, 'Musk’s' story highlights how AI can empower individuals who are willing to adapt.

"For all the fear around AI, stories like this prove that humans will always find a way. Especially in India, where hustle and jugaad (innovation through improvisation) are part of who we are," the AI platform’s founder shared.

