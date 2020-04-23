India Today PUBG Mobile League; watch live streaming on India Today, Aaj Tak

India Today is all set to host a PUBG Mobile League today, carrying a prize of Rs 2.5 lakh. The India Today League Invitational tournament will start at 2 PM on April 23 and will run till April 26. The e-sports event will see professional as well as semi-professional teams from across India battle it out for the championship.

Several popular PUBG Mobile teams of the Indian circuit will be participating in the India Today League in association with Trinity Gaming. There will be 16 matches for 4 days, which means four matches will be played per day.

The matches will be played across all the four maps of PUBG namely -- Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Well-known teams like Mayhem, Orangerock, 8bit, fnatic, TSM ENTTY, SouL, SynerGE, VSG CRAWLERS, UME, Marcos Gaming, TeamIND, Megastars, HYDRAOFFICIAL, Team Tamilas, Celtz, GodLike, Element sports, and Powerhouse will be part of the India Today League PUBG mobile tournament.

All updates of the match days and information about the India Today PUBG Mobile Invitational League will be available on @India Today/Sports or on AajTak.

PUBG mobile took the world of interactive entertainment by a storm in 2017. In case you are still unaware of it, PUBG MOBILE is based on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, an online multiplayer battle royale game published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole. In the game, up to 100 players parachute onto remote islands to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. In the game, the players are required to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and survive till the last enemy is dead. The fight for survival takes place in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.