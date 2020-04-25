India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational Day 3 Highlights: TSM-Entity enters final round

TSM-Entity has safely crossed over to the final round with a huge margin after Day 3 of India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational.

After 12 matches in these three days, TSM-Entity stands at the top of the table with 184 points, 95 kills and 89 place points.

Team SouL has recovered some ground, and after day 3 they stand at the second position with 127 points, 62 kills and 65 place points. The team slipped to 7th position after Day 2 but ended at the second spot after a good Day 3.

Team IND slipped from the first position on Day 2 to the third spot on Day 3. Team IND currently has 124 points, 45 kills and 79 place points.

Here's a short glimpse of what happened in the four matches today:

Match 1 (Erangel):

TSM-Entity won the first match on Day 3 with 20 kills. Powerhouse and SynerGE came second and third.

Match 2 (Vikendi):

GodLike claimed their first win of the tournament in the second match of Day 3. They combined a good set of offensive and defensive skills to take home the 'Chicken Dinner'.

Match 3 (Miramar):

TSM-Entity returned to win the match on Miramar map, after winning the first match in Erangel. The ultra-aggressive strategy of TSM widened their lead.

Match 4 (Sanhok):

TSM-Entity was on the verge of winning the third Chicken Dinner of the day, but SynerGE beat them to secure their victory of the tournament.

This win will put SynerGE in the top 10 before DAY 4.

Tomorrow is the last day of the India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational tournament and the winner will walk away with Rs 2.50 lakh prize money.